GILFORD — The Gilford Farmers Market is returning to Gilford on June 2 with a new location and a new time of the week.
Partnering with Gilford's Thompson-Ames Historical Society, the First United Methodist Church has offered its location on the grounds of the Gilford Methodist Church every Thursday from 3-6 p.m. The site at 18 Wesley Way is easily seen from route 11A near the 3/11 by-pass. There is plenty of parking. In case of inclement weather, the market is able to be held inside in the church's Fellowship Hall.
The market will continue to feature fresh locally grown produce, plus New vendors are encouraged to join the market. Anyone interested in becoming a full or part-time vendor can contact the committee at gilfordfarmersmarket@gmail.com or at 603-524-3289 if there are questions.
