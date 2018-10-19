GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department will be holding a registration night for the youth basketball program on Wednesday, Oct. 24 from 5:30–7 p.m. in the parks and recreation office.
The department will begin accepting registrations on Monday, Oct. 22. The The program is for Gilford children in grades first through sixth. The registration deadline for all divisions is Wednesday, Nov. 7.
For more information, contact Parks and Recreation Director Herb Greene at 603-527-4722.
