GILFORD — The Gilford Old Home Day Committee will be sponsoring a town- wide yard sale on Saturday, June 15, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., rain or shine. In addition to yard sale sites on the Gilford Village Field, there will be other sales throughout town. Maps with yard sale locations, as well as a list of highlighted items for sale will be available for purchase at the Village Field starting at 9 a.m. Maps are $2. All proceeds will support Gilford Old Home Day.
For more information, contact the Gilford Parks and Recreation Office at 603-527-4722.
