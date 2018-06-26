GILFORD — The Gilford Public Library will hold its summer reading kickoff party tomorrow, June 27, from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
Paul Warnick will provide music and Sawyer’s Dairy Bar will provide ice cream as patrons of all ages sign up for summer reading programs.
The library will bring several artists to perform throughout the summer, with a Joanie Leads concert for children on Wednesday, July 11, at 2 p.m.; the Akwaaba Ensemble performing West African percussion on Wednesday, July 18, at 4 p.m.; El Arte Flamenco on Tuesday, July 31, at 6:30 p.m.; and Katie Dobbins performing for the Summer Reading Finale on Thursday, Aug. 9, at 4 p.m.
The Summer Reading Program is supported by the Friends of the Gilford Public Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.