GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation is sponsoring a Senior Moment-um trip to the Soda Shoppe on Monday, July 23. Participants will meet at the Soda Shoppe, located at 30 Beacon St. East in Laconia for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Everyone will be ordering off the menu and each participant is responsible for the cost of their own meal. Participants are asked to RSVP by Thursday, July 19.
For more information or to RSVP, call 603-527-4722.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.