GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department is sponsoring a Senior Moment-um Barbecue and Bocce program on Monday, June 4. Participants will meet at 11:30 a.m. at the Gilford Village Field for a barbecue lunch and to play some bocce ball. All participants should plan to bring their own chairs. The Parks and Recreation Department will supply hotdogs, condiments and drinks. Participants are encouraged to bring a side dish or dessert for the potluck. Participants are asked to RSVP by Thursday, May 31.
For more information or to RSVP, call the Parks and Recreation Department at 603-527-4722.
