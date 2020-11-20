GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department and the Gilford District PTA are co-sponsoring a Holiday Home Decorating contest for the residents of Gilford. There is no fee to enter and winners will receive a gift card to a local restaurant as well as a yard sign for bragging rights. Deadline to enter is Sunday, Dec. 6. For more information on how to enter, please visit the Parks and Recreation website at www.gilfordrec.com or call the Parks and Recreation Office at 527-4722.
