GILFORD — All are invited on Saturday, Dec. 8, from 5-7 p.m., for the fourth annual Candlelight Stroll. Hundreds of lights will line the street from the 1857 Grange building at 8 Belknap Mountain Road, to the 1838 Rowe House at 88 Belknap Mountain Road. The road will be closed to traffic, with plenty of free parking in the Gilford Elementary School parking lot and in the Gilford Community Youth Center, church and library parking lots at 8 Potter Hill Road.
The stroll is free of charge and open to all. Guests will enjoy listening to holiday carolers, s’mores by the bonfire, and visiting Santa at the Village Field Gazebo. Strollers can also enjoy the activities offered at the Gilford Library, and at the three historical buildings that line the strolling course. The event is dedicated in memory of Jerry LaCroix and Ike, Gilford Police dog. A full schedule of events will be available the night of the stroll at any building along the route.
The Gilford Library’s downstairs community will host the Gilford Elementary School Band from 5-5:20 p.m., followed by line dancing from 5:30-6:30pm. In the library’s children’s room, kids can enjoy making a holiday ornament or have refreshments. At the Library and the Rowe House, at either end of the stroll area, visitors may take a horse and wagon ride. Wagon rides are by donation.
Stops on the stroll include the Village Store, the Grange, and the 1834 Meetinghouse. The newly renovated historic 1836 Village Store will be open and offering refreshments. Across the street, the 1857 Grange building will have cookies baking in an old-fashion wood stove, and a vintage printing press on display, among other exhibits. The Meetinghouse, once a church, will have a tree on display and hot mulled cider. From 5-5:20 p.m. at the Meetinghouse, the Village Nursery School will perform a holiday show. Then from 5:30-6:30 p.m., Larry Frates will tell a story as he sketches the illustrations.
The Village Field will have a bonfire for s’mores, and Santa will be at the Gazebo for children to visit.
At the 1838 Rowe House, there will be more hot mulled cider, and viewing of the rooms are fully furnished as a farm house would have been. The Gilford High School Chorus will be caroling along Belknap Mountain Road.
Starting at the library or at the Rowe House, families of all ages will enjoy a step back in time during the Candlelight Stroll.
