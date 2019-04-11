GILFORD — The Gilford Rotary Club will bring the Caribbean to the Lakes Region at Contigiani’s Event Center Saturday, April 13, from 5:30-10 p.m.
The fifth annual An Evening in Paradise event is sponsored by All Metals Industries of Belmont and Lakes Region Dental Care. The evening will feature a Caribbean-style buffet and desserts, island drinks, cash bar, silent auction, 50/50 raffle, photo booth, and dancing to The Hot Tamales band.
The evening is highlighted by a silent auction featuring a Husqvarna snow blower valued at $899, donated by MB Tractor; an industrial wine rack with a selection of wines valued at $500; two-night stays at Fireside Inn & Suites and Townplace Suites each valued at $595; gift cards for fine dining at local restaurants; and gift certificates for local products and services.
An Evening in Paradise contributors include Smiley’s Photo Booth sponsored by Sandi Moore-Beinoras Counseling, Meredith Village Savings Bank, T-Bones/Cactus Jacks, Fireside Inn & Suites, The Laconia Daily Sun, 107.3 WEMJ, Gilford Home Center, 98.3 WLNH, Gilford True Value Hardware, and Franklin Savings Bank.
Admission for this adults-only event is $50. Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.gilfordrotaryevents.weebly.com. Tickets are also available from Gilford Rotary Club members and at Greenlaw’s Music in Laconia.
Fireside Inn & Suites is offering discounted overnight accommodations for event attendees.
For more information, contact Don Clarke at don@pennypitoutravel.com or 603-455-9909. Proceeds from An Evening in Paradise will benefit nonprofit organizations supported by the Gilford Rotary Club, including the Gilford Youth Center.
