GILFORD — The Gilford Rotary Club will bring the Caribbean to the Lakes Region with a special Cabin Fever Reliever evening at Contigiani’s Event Center on Saturday, April 13, from 5:30 to 10 p.m.
An Evening in Paradise is sponsored by All Metals Industries of Belmont and Lakes Region Dental Care.
The evening will feature a Caribbean-style buffet and desserts, special island drinks, cash bar, silent auction, 50-50 raffle, photo booth, and dancing to the tunes of The Hot Tamales band.
The social reception begins at 5:30 p.m., with dinner at 6:30 p.m. and dancing at 7:30 p.m.
An Evening in Paradise contributors include Meredith Village Savings Bank, T-Bones/Cactus Jacks, Fireside Inn & Suites, The Laconia Daily Sun, 107.3 WEMJ, Gilford Home Center, 98.3 WLNH, Gilford True Value Hardware, and Franklin Savings Bank.
Admission for this adults-only event is $50 per person. Tickets can be purchased online by visiting www.gilfordrotaryevents.weebly.com. Tickets are also available from Gilford Rotary Club members, and at Greenlaw’s Music in Laconia.
Fireside Inn & Suites in Gilford is offering discounted overnight accommodations to event attendees.
For more information, contact Don Clarke at don@pennypitoutravel.com or 603-455-9909. Proceeds will benefit nonprofit organizations supported by the Gilford Rotary Club, including the Gilford Youth Center.
