GILFORD — The Gilford Rotary Club will launch their 33rd season of selling Christmas trees to benefit local charities on Friday, Nov. 29-Dec. 1, continuing Friday, Dec. 6-Sunday, Dec. 15, at Gilford Commons and Gilford 8 Cinemas on Route 11.
Browse the selection of fresh cut trees from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and noon-7 p.m., Monday-Thursday. The New Hampshire-grown, freshly cut trees include Fraser fir and balsam trees in all shapes and sizes, from table top to more than 12 feet tall. The club is also selling decorative holiday wreaths and bird feeder wreaths.
Stop by the Gilford Rotary trailer for free hot chocolate, hot dogs and corn chowder, and register for the raffle. Proceeds of the sale benefit the non-profits supported by Gilford Rotary in the Lakes Region.
Gilford Rotary meets Fridays at 7 a.m. at the Gilford Community Church fellowship hall on Potter Hill Road.
