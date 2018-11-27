GILFORD — The Gilford Rotary Club will launch their 32nd season of selling Christmas trees to benefit local charities Friday, Nov. 30, continuing through Sunday, Dec. 9, at Gilford Commons next to Gilford 8 Cinemas on Route 11.
Browse the selection of fresh cut trees from noon to 7 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. These New Hampshire-grown trees include hundreds of Fraser fir and balsam trees in all shapes and sizes, from table top to 12 feet. Also available will be decorative holiday wreaths and bird wreaths.
Stop by the Gilford Rotary Trailer for free hot chocolate, hot dogs and corn chowder, and register to win raffle items.
The Gilford Rotary meets Fridays at 7 a.m. at the Laconia Elks Lodge, off Route 11A/Gilford Avenue.
