GILFORD — The 34th annual Rev. Ray Wixson Memorial Gilford Senior Citizen Dinner and holiday celebration will take place Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 5:30 p.m. at Gilford Community Church. This event is put on by Gilford Rotary Club.
There will be a traditional turkey dinner at 6 p.m., with entertainment by local students starting at 5:30 p.m. There is a rumor that Santa himself might stop by. The dinner is open to Gilford seniors age 62 and over. To make a reservation, call Sandy McGonagle at 603-524-3134, and leave a message the names of each person in the group and a telephone number. Transportation is available if needed.
Gilford Community Church is on Potter Hill Road.
