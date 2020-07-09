GILFORD — Teens and tweens bouncing off the walls, needing to get out of the house? Looking for a safe, constructive social activity? The Gilford Public Library is holding two social teen/tween camps this month as part of the Summer Reading Program. The "Imagine Your Story camp" is a writing and creativity workshop taking place Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. each day on July 14 to 16. "Imagine Your Future" is a tech camp on July 28-30 at the same daily times. Both camps are completely free, but space is extremely limited. These camps are in-person, and so safety measures will be required. Call 603-524-6042, text at 603-367-0264, email library@gilfordlibrary.org, visit gilfordlibrary.org, and/or follow the library social media accounts for more information.
