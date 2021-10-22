GILFORD — The Gilford Public Library is hosting a family pumpkin decorating and carving event in the meeting room Thursday, Oct. 28 at 3 p.m. while supplies last. Come carve a pumpkin or decorate one and take it home with you. The Friends of the Gilford Public Library are sponsoring this event.
Also at the library on Friday, Oct. 29 is the annual Children’s Room Halloween Party for preschool ages at 10:30 a.m. Come dressed in your costumes ready to play some games and parade around. There will be music, candy and more to celebrate Halloween. Sign-up is not required for the event.
