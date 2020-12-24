GILFORD — The Gilford Library Children’s Room is running a winter craft contest for the new year. Kids in grades 6 and below can pick up a craft packet at the Gilford Library or Gilford Parks and Recreation between now and December 31st, decorate it and send us a picture at gilfordlibrary@gmail.com by the 31st. All participants will receive a prize with one grand prize winner. Stop by to pick your packet up today.
