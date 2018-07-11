GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department is sponsoring a Pre-School Summer Soccer Camp for children ages 4-5 from Aug. 6-9. This camp will take place from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the Gilford Village Field. The cost is $40 per participant.
This camp will provide participants with a fun introduction to the basic skills associated with soccer, while at the same time teaching teamwork, following directions and developing a true sense of sportsmanship. The skills that will be focused on include dribbling, passing and ball control.
Participants should come prepared to play outdoors. In the event of rain, the program will be held at the Gilford Youth Center. Mouth guards, shin guards and cleats are encouraged but not required. All participants should bring a bottle of water and a snack.
Registration is taking place at the Gilford Parks and Recreation Office and forms are also available on-line at www.gilfordrec.com.
For more information, call 603-527-4722.
