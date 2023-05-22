GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department will host a series of programs this summer.
Golf lessons. The department will collaborate with Bolduc Park to offer golf lessons for youths and adults. Classes run from 5:30-7 p.m. For program dates, availability and registration, contact the Gilford Parks and Recreation Department at 603-527-4722.
Bingo at the Gilford Public Library will be held Monday, June 5, in the Meeting Room, at 10 a.m. Reserve your spot by Thursday, June 1.
A Red Sox bus trip will be held Wednesday, July 26, tickets are now available. The Sox will play the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park, and participants will travel to and from the game aboard a Premiere Coach bus. This trip is limited to 53 participants, so early registration is advised.
Shooter's Gold Basketball Camp under the direction of Coach Paul Hogan will be held at Gilford Middle School on the outdoor court from Monday, July 17 through Thursday, July 20.
For information on cost and session dates, and to register, visit www.hogancamps.com or call 603-527-4722.
Each participant will receive a basketball and a camp T-shirt.
Lego Engineering! The LEGO BricQ Motion program will be held Monday, Aug. 7 to Friday, Aug. 11, at Gilford Middle School Cafeteria in half-day or full-day sessions.
The program is an exploration of forces and motion by testing design solutions. Participants modify their designs to get the optimum pull or push needed. Engineer a change in the speed or direction of an object with a push or a pull. Create an obstacle course for a dog, build a spring launcher for a race car derby and make a minifigure dance party.
Children entering grades one through five this fall are eligible to participate.
