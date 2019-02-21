GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department will hold its annual Cardboard Box Sled Derby on Wednesday, Feb. 27, at 10 a.m. at the Gilford Outing Club sledding hill on Cherry Valley Road.
Participants will build their own sleds ahead of time and, on the day of the event, will have them judged and compete in a race down the sledding hill.
The program is open to participants of all ages. Pre-register by Tuesday, Feb. 26. Derby guidelines and registration forms are available in the Town Hall and on the Parks and Recreation website, www.gilfordrec.com.
For more information and Derby Design Guidelines, call the Parks and Rec Office at 603-527-4722.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.