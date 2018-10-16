GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department will be sponsoring their annual ‘Halloween Happening’ party Friday, Oct. 26 from 5:30–7:30 p.m. in the Gilford Middle School gymnasium and cafeteria. This party is open to Gilford children through sixth grade. Activities will include give-aways, the Monster Mash raffle, costume contest, Halloween games and the annual Halloween Jail and Pillow Fight Ring. Cupcake decorating and Halloween crafts will be available in the cafeteria until 6:30 p.m.
The parks and rec department is looking for volunteers to assist with the party, helping with running games and activities as well as clean-up.
For more information or to sign up to volunteer, call the parks and rec office at 603-527-4722.
