GILFORD — The Gilford Old Home Day Committee will be sponsoring a town-wide yard sale on Saturday, June 15, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., rain or shine. Participants can register for space at the community yard sale site at the Gilford Village Field, or can host a sale at their own house and be added to the location map. Each registered yard sale site will have a number and address listed on the map to help shoppers find the location of the sale.
The cost to register at the community site is $20, or $10 to be listed in the map.
Maps will be sold for $2 at the community site at the Village Field on the day of the sale. All proceeds will support Gilford Old Home Day.
For more information and registration forms, visit www.gilfordrec.com, or call 603-527-4722. The deadline to register for a site is Friday, June 7.
