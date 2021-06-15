GILFORD — During the winter of 2020 several people in Gilford got together to create a raffle quilt for Old Home Day. Participants were Ardythe Eaton, Helen Murphy, Chris Bowler, Camille Hron and Diane Maher. The quilting was done by Dick Castrucci.
However, COVID 19 caused the cancellation of Old Home Day until 2021. This beautiful quilt celebrates our “Community of Champions.”
Tickets are $5 each or 3 for $10 and tickets may be purchased at the Gilford Parks and Rec. Dept. Drawing will be on Aug. 28 at the Gilford Old Home Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.