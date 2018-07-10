GILFORD — The Gilford Old Home Day Committee is seeking sponsors and parade participants. Old Home Day will be held on Aug. 25. The names of sponsors will be printed in the Old Home Day Program Booklet.
Application forms are available at both Bank of New Hampshire locations in Gilford, the Meredith Village Savings Bank Gilford Branch, the Franklin Savings Bank Gilford Branch, the Gilford Library, Gilford Town Hall, the Gilford Recreation Department Office and on the Parks and Recreation website at www.gilfordrec.com.
For more information, call 603-527-4722.
