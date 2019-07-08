GILFORD — The Gilford Old Home Day Committee is currently accepting sponsorship forms for the program booklet, and parade applications for the Old Home Day Parade, to be held Aug. 24. The forms are available at Bank of New Hampshire locations in Gilford, Meredith Village Savings Bank Gilford branch, Franklin Savings Bank Gilford branch, the Gilford library, Gilford Town Hall, the Gilford Recreation Department Office and by visiting www.gilfordrec.com.
For more information, contact the Gilford Parks and Recreation Department at 603-527-4722.
