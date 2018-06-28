GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department is sponsoring a Senior Moment-um Squam Lake boat tour event on Monday, July 9. Participants will meet at the Gilford Town Hall at 10:45 a.m. to carpool to Holderness to enjoy a lunch at Walter’s Basin Restaurant, followed by a 90 minute boat tour of Squam Lake. The cost of the boat tour is $22 per person and will be collected from everyone in advance at the Town Hall. Participants are responsible for the cost of their own lunch. All participants must RSVP with the Parks and Recreation Department no later than Thursday, July 5.
To RSVP or for more information, call the Gilford Parks and Recreation Department at 603-527-4722.
