LACONIA — The Belknap Mill will present Gilford native Katie Dobbins in an album-release concert on Saturday, April 13, at 7 p.m.
Dobbins is known for creating a warm atmosphere at her live shows, and her sophomore album "There Is Light" is full of remarkably honest songs that capture seasons of both hardship and joy, but hold onto the hope that light will always illuminate and overpower darkness.
Using visual and musical elements, Dobbins aims to leave everyone in attendance feeling inspired and ready to get in touch with their own inner light.
Raised in Gilford and now residing in Somerville, Massachusetts, Dobbins is becoming well-known in the music scene in and around Boston and the Lakes Region of New Hampshire, and gaining in popularity at venues in Vermont and Maine.
In 2018, the New England Music Awards Committee recognized her musical talents with nominations in three categories: Album of the Year, Music Video of the Year, and Best In State for New Hampshire. With the support of her New Hampshire fans, Dobbins received the Best In State for New Hampshire award during the annual New England Music Awards last September.
In addition to live performances, and her work as a special education teacher, Dobbins spent much of the past year recording 12 original compositions and compiling them into "There Is Light" which was completed in February.
The album brings the listener on a spirit-touching journey through light and darkness using a variety of forms and metaphors. Dobbins sings passionately about wanting to find and share light; later in the record, Dobbins delves into intimate areas of human experience that sonically and lyrically draw attention to hardships, personal tensions, and loss. The final songs on the record culminate with a tribute to those who have brought light to her life, and Dobbins leaves the listener with uplifting and encouraging messages of believing in the beauty of life, no matter what trials might present themselves along the way.
The songs range through a variety of genres, incorporating elements of folk, pop, and country, with dreamlike qualities that connect them all.
Her second album is a clear evolutionary step for Dobbins, with increased depth and range vocally, lyrically, and musically that together make her unique way of describing personal relationships and life challenges even more powerful and compelling. With enhanced vocal and lyrical mastery fused with original music that weaves from full-band sparkle to acoustic mountain folk to inspirational organ-filled moments, Dobbins delivers a collection of works with a broad array of music while presenting a cohesive sound and message.
Dobbins’ debut album "She Is Free" was recorded at The Recording Co-op in Gilford with producers Ryan Ordway and Franz Haase. Expanding her New England connections, Dobbins worked on her sophomore album with award-winning producer and sound engineer Sean McLaughlin at his South Shore studio, 37’ Productions. Other album-release shows are planned for New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, and Vermont.
Doors to the Belknap Mill concert open at 6 with the show beginning at 7. Tickets are $15 at the door, or $12 in advance at https://thereislight.brownpapertickets.com.
