Laconia, NH (03246)

Today

Intermittent snow showers, especially early. Low near 30F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Intermittent snow showers, especially early. Low near 30F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.