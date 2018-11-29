GILFORD — The annual holiday craft fair at Gilford Middle and High School will take place this Saturday, December 1st from 9:00 am – 3:00 pm.
Over 130 crafters from all over New Hampshire and several from Maine and Massachusetts will attend. There will also be school-sponsored clubs and organizations from both the middle and high schools selling raffle tickets, baked goods, soups, and Italian, French and Spanish food. Candles, pet-related gifts, stained glass, quilted items, ornaments, handmade soaps, wooden signs, rustic frames, holiday decorations, jewelry, pottery, scarves, hats, mittens, fudge, gourmet popcorn and a variety of gift baskets will be for sale. Snacks and lunch will be available in the food court, located in the middle school cafeteria. The senior class of 2019 will have a raffle for a variety of gift certificates, and also selling coffee, donuts and meatball grinders throughout the day to raise money for their yearbook, tee-shirts and class trip.
This year, the fair will feature something new with the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction. Class officers have reached out to crafters for donations to the auction. Students will collect items during the fair from crafters wishing to make a donation.
