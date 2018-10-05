GILFORD — Voters can meet the Democratic candidates running for seats in the state House of Representatives, the State Senate, and the Executive Council at a house party in Gilford this Sunday, Oct. 7. The event will be held at the home of Ellen Mulligan at 771 Gilford Ave. from 5 to 7 p.m.
Anyone interested in attending is asked to RSVP by email to Gayevf@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.