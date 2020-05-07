GILFORD — The Gilford Public Library will begin offering curbside pickup for library materials on Monday, May 11. Trustees and staff are opening the collection for borrowing in accordance with CDC safety guidelines. Though the library building remains closed to the public, staff is available by phone, text, and email for reference and material recommendations. Patrons are invited to use the library catalog to browse and reserve materials by signing in with their library card.
Curbside pickup adds to the library’s remote services including tech help, Facebook Live storytimes, and virtual book discussions. To access library services, call 603-524-6042, text 603-367-0264, email library@gilfordlibrary.org, or visit gilfordlibrary.org. Library hours are Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
