GILFORD — The Gilford Public Library will screen “Decoding the Weather Machine,” on Thursday, July 26, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., as part of its Lunchtime Documentaries series.
The documentary covers recent efforts across scientific fields to understand the world’s weather and the machine of climate. Attendees will learn how the history of what the weather has done, and why it did it, determines what the weather will do.
A light lunch will be served. For more information, contact the Gilford Public Library at library@gilfordlibrary.org, call 603-524-6042, or text 603-367-0264.
