GILFORD — Learn about how the Belknap range was formed, the rocks it is made from, and more with Dan Tinkham on a Geology Hike at Piper Mountain with the Gilford Public Library. Dan Tinkham is a hydrogeologist with decades of experience and a love for the local landscape.
Participants will meet at the upper parking lot on the Carriage Road at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 26. The hike will require appropriate footwear and will take approximately two hours. Sign-up at the Gilford Public Library is required.
For more information, contact the Gilford Public Library at library@gilfordlibrary.org, call 603-524-6042, or text 603-367-0264.
