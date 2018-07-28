GILFORD — The sounds of Flamenco guitar and the sight of Flamenco dance will fill the Gilford Public Library on Tuesday, July 31. El Arte Flamenco will give a performance and presentation for children and families from 1-2pm and for adults from 6:30-7:30pm. Not only will Isabel Rios (Gladys Clausen) dance with live guitar accompaniment, but she will share knowledge and history about Flamenco and Andalucian Folklore.
This program is sponsored by the Friends of the Gilford Public Library and is free and open to all. For more information, email library@gilfordlibrary.org, call 603-524-6042, or text 603-367-0264.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.