GILFORD — The canid known as the Eastern coyote roams the New Hampshire woods it calls home. Elusive and wily, the coyote has an integral role in the balance of the New England ecosystem. Due to misunderstanding, the coyote is often the target of public fear and mistrust. Chris Schadler will bring her knowledge of conservation biology to the Gilford Public Library, as she shares the things the community can do to coexist with these furry neighbors.
The program is at the library on Thursday, Sept. 10, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Sign up for limited in-person space at the library, or join on Zoom or Facebook live. Call 603-524-6042, text 603-367-0264, email library@gilfordlibrary.org, or visit gilfordlibrary.org.
