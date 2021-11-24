GILFORD — If the holidays come at the darkest part of the year, how do we combat that? The Gilford Public Library will host “Beat the Holiday Blues” on Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. with Judy Cook, a health coach and occupational therapist. Cook will discuss ways you can turn the holidays around, beat the blues and enjoy the season. RSVPs are requested by calling the library at 603-524-6042 or by stopping in and getting your name on the list.

