GILFORD — The Gilford Public Library is presenting Songs of Emigration: Storytelling through traditional Irish music brought to us by the NH Humanities on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 11 a.m. Through traditional music Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki will relay some of the adventures, misadventures, and emotions experienced by Irish emigrants. The focus is on songs about leaving Ireland: focusing on the reasons for leaving, revealing what happened upon arrival, and exploring the universal feeling of homesickness of a stranger in a strange land. Tirrell-Wysocki discusses the historical context of these songs, interspersing their stories with tunes from Ireland that made their way into New England's musical repertoire, played on his fiddle or guitar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.