GILFORD — Beginner and intermediate genealogists are welcome to participate in Genealogy Rocks with Tammy McKenzie on Tuesday, June 26, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. or Wednesday, June 27, from 6-7 p.m. at the Gilford Public Library. Tammy will help participants learn how to use the library’s Ancestry subscription, census records, state and government databases, and more. This is a great opportunity for participants to find out more about their ancestors and to learn how to research for themselves. Sign-up is required for either time. Interested participants can contact the Gilford Public Library at library@gilfordlibrary.org, call 603-524-6042, or text 603-367-0264 with any questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.