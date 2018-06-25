GILFORD — The Gilford Public Library will hold a candle-making workshop this evening, June 26, from 5-6 p.m. All materials are provided, including a variety of scents. Attendees are welcome to bring their own small containers, otherwise a simple container will be provided. Sign-up is required at the front desk. There will be a new adult craft every
other Tuesday throughout the summer. Interested participants can contact the Gilford Public Library at library@gilfordlibrary.org, by calliing 603-524-6042, or texting 603-367-0264.
