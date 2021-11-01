GILFORD — WMUR meteorologist Kevin Skarupa will be visiting the Gilford Public Library virtually to talk about the weather from the viewpoint of a weatherman on Thursday, Nov. 4 at 10:15 a.m. There will be a Zoom link on the Gilford Library website (gilfordlibrary.org) as well as their Facebook page (or you can come watch the presentation in the meeting room).

