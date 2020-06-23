GILFORD — Alyssa Gosselin, senior at Gilford High School, will be a delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders Nov. 21-22.
The congress is an honors program for high school students who want to become physicians or go into medical research fields. The event aims to honor, inspire, and motivate students around the country interested in these careers, to stay true to their dreams and provide them a path, plan and resources to help reach their goals.
Gosselin's nomination was signed by Dr. Mario Capecchi, winner of the Nobel Peace Prize in medicine and science director of the National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists. Gosselin will represent New Hampshire based on her academic achievement, leadership potential and determination to serve in the medical field.
During the congress, Gosselin will join students from across the country and hear Nobel laureates and National Medal of Science winners talk about research, receive advice from Ivy League and other medical school deans about what to expect, hear stories from patients, and learn about future advances in medicine and medical technology.
The academy offers free services and programs to students who want to become physicians or go into medical science, including social networking, opportunities for students to be guided and mentored by physicians and medical students, and communications for parents and students on college acceptance and finances, skills acquisition, internships, and career guidance.
For more information visit www.FutureDocs.com or call 617-307-7425.
