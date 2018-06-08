GILFORD — The Gilford community has once again come forward to produce American flag cases for the families of deceased veterans from the New Hampshire Veterans Home in Tilton. Gilford High School students take the lead in this yearly project which supplies cases to the families of over 60 veterans each year.
Steve O’Riordan’s business education classes began the process by forming small companies to raise money to help pay for materials. This year’s projects included a hypnotist show, a bubble ball soccer tournament, and the annual Steve O’s Subs project, where students first sell and then make lunches for local businesses. This year the class sold and made 487 meals.
O’Riordan gives the credit to the community as a whole. “These projects would not be successful without the school and local communities taking part by attending events organized by the students, and buying products created by the students,” he said
The second phase of the project took place as lumber, acrylic, and hardboard were secured to construct the cases. The local business community provided discounts and outright donations of materials. Gilford Home Center was the lumber supplier while Granite State Glass and Lowe's Home Improvement provided acrylic and hardboard. “Without this assistance the cost of the project would be prohibitive,” said Dan Caron, GHS Technology and Engineering Education teacher.
Caron’s Material Design classes constructed the cases with the participation of six adult volunteers from Titeflex Aerospace. In one three-hour afternoon, fifty-three cases were completed. With a little additional work from the students, sixty-nine cases will be delivered to the Veteran’s Home on June 15.
The final phase of the project will take place over the course of the year, when the veterans themselves fill nail holes, sand and apply a finish to each case. Gilford High School extends a “Thank You” to everyone who supported the project.
