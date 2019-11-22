GILFORD — One hundred twenty Gilford High School ninth graders participated in community service projects at nonprofit, community organizations in the Lakes Region on Oct. 9. As part of their commitment to give 24 hours of service to the community, 20 students helped with the fall
clean up at the Bolduc Park golf course. Debra Laliberte, GHS career and college readiness coordinator, accompanied the students.
Bob Bolduc, Bolduc Park golf course superintendent, spent the
morning with the students. He enjoyed helping the students learn
about responsibility and working hard to give back to their community. The
students' efforts helped clean up the all-volunteer run Bolduc Park. Students Ella Decarli, Ella Denney, Hannah Donovan and Dane DeHart expressed enthusiasm about spending time outside school to help a good cause and see that their work made a difference.
