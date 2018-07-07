GILFORD — Gilford High School students recently received numerous scholarships administered by the Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation.
Entering Freshmen
Brooke J. Beaudet: Aaron T. Francoeur Memorial, Bert & Anita Morin Family Award. Logan S. Bell: Jeffrey J. Houle Memorial, Alex Rowson Make-A-Difference Award, Weirs Community Park Association - in Memory of Jeffrey Houle. Brendan D. Bergman: Robert F. Fecteau Memorial, Daniel & Mary Kiernan Award, Penny Pitou & Milo Pike Fund. Chloe K. Bourgeois: R. Everett & Gwendolyn I. Cochran Memorial. Taryn A. Breton: Bert & Anita Morin Family Award, Everett J. Sanborn, Sr. and Viola F. Sanborn Memorial, Elsie B. McCarthy Willey Nursing Fund. Jackson C. Brulotte: R. Everett & Gwendolyn I. Cochran Memorial, Stone Family Award. Kaelin A. Cegelski: Stone Family Award. Julia E. Davis: Gilford Professional Firefighters Local #3517 Scholarship in Memory of Nicholas Palisi, Mark E. Miller Memorial, Santa Fund of the Greater Lakes Region Award in Memory of Julie Upham. Camryn A. Drew: Jenni Ann Harmon Memorial. Sarah C. Fillion: Bissonnette Family Memorial, R. Everett & Gwendolyn I. Cochran Memorial, Gilford High School Behavioral Health & Suicide Awareness Fund. Sandor J. Gamache: Alex Rowson Make-A-Difference Award. Erin P. Gately: Aaron T. Francoeur Memorial, Don Kimtis Community Award, Laconia-Gilford Lions Club, Everett J. Sanborn, Sr. and Viola F. Sanborn Memorial, Shaw Family Memorial. Riley Glover: Aaron T. Francoeur Memorial. Tyler M. Hanf: R. Everett & Gwendolyn I. Cochran Memorial. Olivia E. Harris: Aaron T. Francoeur Memorial. David S. Hart: Aaron T. Francoeur Memorial, Gilford Rotary Club, Lakes Region Board of Realtors. Bailey J. Hildreth: R. Everett & Gwendolyn I. Cochran Memorial, Elizabeth Gagne Award, Gilford Professional Firefighters Local #3517 Scholarship in Memory of Nicholas Palisi, Miller C. Lovett Family Fund. Cody D. Hodgins: Kelly A. Carter Memorial, Nat & Ruth Kessin Award. Cassidy J. Keyser: Chocorua Lodge #51 IOOF, Kenneth A. Lund Memorial. Samantha R. Knowles: R. Everett & Gwendolyn I. Cochran Memorial, Wilderness Youth Fund. Emily M. Kordas: R. Everett & Gwendolyn I. Cochran Memorial, Elsie B. McCarthy Willey Nursing Fund. Alexis C. Lacroix: R. Everett & Gwendolyn I. Cochran Memorial. Kaia R. Langathianos: Lawrence J. Smith and Nancy Smith Award. Connor J. Leggett: Jane E. Divers Memorial. Lydia L. Meserve: R. Everett & Gwendolyn I. Cochran Memorial, James & Nancy Farr Memorial, Gilmanton PTA. Sydney Milligan: Aaron T. Francoeur Memorial. Olivia M. Morea: Annalee Thorndike Art Award. Melissa R. Moynihan: Lawrence J. Smith and Nancy Smith Award. Caitlyn M. Nash-Boucher: Edward & Natalie Davis Memorial, Gilford District PTA. Micaela P. Niskala: Lakes Region Builders & Remodelers Association. Laurel J. Normandin: R. Everett & Gwendolyn I. Cochran Memorial, Ava Rose Doris Memorial, Wilderness Youth Fund. Kaleb C. Orton: Gilford Police Relief Association - Officer Kainen Flynn Memorial, David J. Murray Memorial, Lawrence "Larry" Richardson Memorial. Dagan V. D. Poulin: Lela Lancaster Trust. Owen R. Ramsey: Belknap County Sportsmen's Association, Wilderness Youth Fund. Elizabeth M. Relf: Gilford Education Association, Alida Millham Lakes Region Rotary Club, Tom Tobey Memorial, William H. and Joan B. Veazey Scholarship Fund. Madison L. Relf: Gilford Education Association, Alida Millham Lakes Region Rotary Club, John L. Paradise Memorial, William H. and Joan B. Veazey Scholarship Fund. Christian Remick: Aaron T. Francoeur Memorial. Joseph P. Sawyer: Chelsea R. Bowen Memorial, R. Everett & Gwendolyn I. Cochran Memorial, Aaron T. Francoeur Memorial, Gilford High School Behavioral Health & Suicide Awareness Fund, Gilford Rotary Club, Martha Virginia Wood Guild Memorial. Andrew J. Shoemaker: Leo J. & Esther L. Barcomb Fund, Rev. Joseph E. Dubois Fund, Good Sport Road Race Award, Stone Family Award. Aria L. Stephan: Winsheblo Award. Andrew F. Strzepek: Burton & Dorothy Kellogg Trust, Helen D. Martin Memorial. Seamus T. Therrien: David Fillion Memorial, Lela Lancaster Trust. Kendra R. Tibbals: CJ Graham Memorial Art Award, B. Charles Smith II Memorial. Olivia R. Trindade: R. Everett & Gwendolyn I. Cochran Memorial. Kelli S. Vieten: B. Charles Smith II Memorial. Ethan T. Warren: Aavid Thermalloy, LLC Award in Honor of Fred Payne, R. Everett & Gwendolyn I. Cochran Memorial, Gilmanton American Legion Auxiliary Stockwell Award. Michael J. Wernig: Glenn Gary DePine Memorial, Aaron T. Francoeur Memorial, Helen D. Martin Memorial. Carly J. White: Arline Gifford "Piff" Kelley Memorial. Michele C. H. Young: R. Everett & Gwendolyn I. Cochran Memorial, Gilford High School Behavioral Health & Suicide Awareness Fund, Gilford Rotary Club, Arthur Z. Gordon Memorial, Alida Millham Lakes Region Rotary Club.
Entering Sophomores
Shannon M. Anderson: Minnie D Blackey Memorial, R. Everett & Gwendolyn I. Cochran Memorial. Cassidy L. Bartlett: Aaron T. Francoeur Memorial, Polly Sanfaçon Memorial. James M. Buckley: Aaron T. Francoeur Memorial, Elsie B. McCarthy Willey Nursing Fund. Sean P. Desautelle: Lawrence J. Smith and Nancy Smith Award. Dawson M. Ellis: R. Everett & Gwendolyn I. Cochran Memorial, Gwendolyn A. Lund Memorial. Jennifer N. Hancock: Lela Lancaster Trust, Penny Pitou & Milo Pike Fund. Reese Henderson: Harry & Nancy Bryant Memorial, R. Everett & Gwendolyn I. Cochran Memorial, Helen M. Hill Award, Esther Nighswander Memorial, Gail Remes Memorial. Alexa G. McNamara: CJ Graham Memorial Art Award, Santa Fund of the Greater Lakes Region Award in Memory of Julie Upham, Lawrence J. Smith and Nancy Smith Award. Eric R. Miller: Gregory G. Bryar II Memorial, Aime & Cecile Charest Memorial, R. Everett & Gwendolyn I. Cochran Memorial, Miller C. Lovett Family Fund. Johanna L. Morris: Aaron T. Francoeur Memorial. Andrew J. Nelson: Gregory G. Bryar II Memorial, Burton & Dorothy Kellogg Trust. Kayla G. Orton: Simone Richardson Memorial, Elsie B. McCarthy Willey Nursing Fund. Brad L. Parker: James R. Cooper Quality Assurance Memorial, Stone Family Award. Michaela M. Ralls: R. Everett & Gwendolyn I. Cochran Memorial. Hunter R. Stevens: Philip G. Bragg Firefighter Award, Chief Louis "Bud" Wool Memorial Firefighter Award. Celia A. Weeks: John H. Bancroft, Sr. Memorial, R. Everett & Gwendolyn I. Cochran Memorial, Elizabeth Gagne Award. Kassandra A. Weston: Jeanne P. Calvin Memorial, R. Everett & Gwendolyn I. Cochran Memorial. Kayla P. Zarella: Elizabeth Gagne Award, Lorraine & Sylvio Labbe Memorial, Miller C. Lovett Family Fund, Stephen W. Moore Memorial, Robert P. Tilton and Richard G. Tilton, Sr. Memorial.
Entering Juniors
Bradley D. Bergman: Burton & Dorothy Kellogg Trust, Normandin Family Memorial, Herbert L. & Hazel R. Noyes Fund, Penny Pitou & Milo Pike Fund. Gdebanen D. Clarke: R. Everett & Gwendolyn I. Cochran Memorial, Friend of the Foundation, Arline Gifford "Piff" Kelley Memorial. Stratton E. Coleman: Chocorua Lodge #51 IOOF, Rev. Joseph E. Dubois Fund, Penny Pitou & Milo Pike Fund. Emily Z. Curtis: Chocorua Lodge #51 IOOF, Bert & Anita Morin Family Award. Cortlynn N. Danby: Chocorua Lodge #51 IOOF. Ethan W. Drew: R. Everett & Gwendolyn I. Cochran Memorial. Ryan H. Dubois: R. Everett & Gwendolyn I. Cochran Memorial, Bryson "Joe" Haddock Memorial, Raynel Award. Julia G. Harris: Aaron T. Francoeur Memorial. Heather J. Hunt: R. Everett & Gwendolyn I. Cochran Memorial, Rebecca A. Tebbetts Memorial. David M. MacDonald: R. Everett & Gwendolyn I. Cochran Memorial. Misty R. Medeiros: Keith Bryar II Memorial, Mallorie Claire Roux Memorial. Carter T. Mercer: Alton & Emily Fairbrother Award, Aaron T. Francoeur Memorial. Shannon E. Mercer: Alton & Emily Fairbrother Award, Aaron T. Francoeur Memorial. Hannah M. Saulnier: R. Everett & Gwendolyn I. Cochran Memorial, Herbert L. & Hazel R. Noyes Fund. Maxwell S. Sawyer: Allen Family Award, Robert E. Ash Memorial, Aaron T. Francoeur Memorial, Martha Virginia Wood Guild Memorial. Mikaela J. Wardrick: R. Everett & Gwendolyn I. Cochran Memorial, Santa Fund of the Greater Lakes Region Award in Memory of Julie Upham.
Entering Seniors
Brianna R. Bowen: Mazzaschi Family Award. Kendra N. Danby: Chocorua Lodge #51 IOOF. Hayley L. Graton: Chief Eugene Blake Memorial, R. Everett & Gwendolyn I. Cochran Memorial, Mark E. Miller Memorial, Shaw Family Memorial. Alexandra F. Harris: Aaron T. Francoeur Memorial. Danielle L. Janos: Minnie D Blackey Memorial, Glenn Gary DePine Memorial, Joe Holiday Memorial. Desmond C. Kirwan: Belknap County Sportsmen's Association, R. Everett & Gwendolyn I. Cochran Memorial, Opechee Garden Club, Santa Fund of the Greater Lakes Region Award in Memory of Julie Upham. Michael F. Madore: Aaron T. Francoeur Memorial.
Graduating Students
Catherine Buckley: Lakeport Woman's Club, James P. Rogers Fund. Kelsey Buckley: Harry & Nancy Bryant Memorial, Lakeport Woman's Club, James P. Rogers Fund.
Other
Emily L. Lamot: R. Everett & Gwendolyn I. Cochran Memorial.
