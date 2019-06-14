GILFORD — The following students graduated this spring from Gilford High School:                      

Riley Cavanaugh Alward

Ryan Charles Ames

Finn Aurelius Baldwin

Tyler Kristofer Bean

Nicole Suzanne Berube

Hunter Allen Blake

Alexis Morgan Boisvert

Orion Matthew Bond

Jean Sebastian Francis Brodeur

Pierce Macfarland Cobbs Brown

Alexander Francis Cameron

James Patrick Carr

Cameron Isaac Chamberlain

Brady Bickford Clark

Zachary Joseph Cobis

Brandon James Cole

Josey Delia Curley

Lara Davalle

Melody Ann Davies

Rhiannon Elizabeth Day

Camryn Anne Dembiec

Colton James Dery

Kaitlyn Marie Dwyer

Jarrod Alan Dyer

Michael John Eisenmann

Meredith Fay Ellis

Devin Scott Farrell

Abigael Elizabeth Fillion

Mariah Grace Finley-Gardner

Troy Woodworth Gallagher

Jennie Theresa Gannon

Alexander Quinn Goodine

Camden Ryan Gustafson

Taylor Nicole Hurst

Persephone Kaela Knipping

William Francis Lacey V

Emily Faith LaFrance

James Corbin Lamot

Rachel Anna Langlitz

Joseph Louis Laurendeau III

Moritz Lietz

Ashley Nicole Loureiro

Steven Christopher MacDonald

Ryan Thomas Madden

Gregory Thomas Madore

Michael Steven Maltais

Lillyan Makaila Mastine-Ingmire

Brandon Joseph McCoy

Matthew Mitchell McDonough

Margaret Rosalie McNeil

Chandler Joseph Mead

Samuel Kenneth Mercer

Ashleigh Jean Mongovan

Danny Lee Moore III

Erika Olivia Mosher

Alexander Forest Muthersbaugh

Garrett Bradley Patch

Tyler Jacob Pearson

Garrett Joseph Peaslee

Hannah Alyse Perkins

Haylee Marie Perry

Nicholas Anthony Perry

Jade Hee Pickowicz

Noah Robert Presby

Ansel Issac Randall

Joshua Bailey Raymond

James Wesley Richardson III

Michaela June Robertson

Ethan Michaud Roy

Samuel Peter Ruchti

Brianna Maria Salanitro

Olivia Rose Salesky

Emily Melissa Sanborn

Karly Marcel Sanborn

Ian Thaddeus Sanville

Carter Mitchell Segalini

Mathieu Colin Sherburne

Miaya Lynn Shurbert

Damon Michael Shute

Gwenhwyfar Marian Stracchino

Brian Henry Tremblay II

Emily Elizabeth Waite

Hannah Gabriell Rose Waite

Isaac Robert Wallace

Korey Robert Weston

Ryan Perry Witham

MacKenzie Elizabeth Yale

Kendall Hope Yuknewicz-Boisvert

Cecilia Nancy Zarella

