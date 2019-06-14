GILFORD — The following students graduated this spring from Gilford High School:
Riley Cavanaugh Alward
Ryan Charles Ames
Finn Aurelius Baldwin
Tyler Kristofer Bean
Nicole Suzanne Berube
Hunter Allen Blake
Alexis Morgan Boisvert
Orion Matthew Bond
Jean Sebastian Francis Brodeur
Pierce Macfarland Cobbs Brown
Alexander Francis Cameron
James Patrick Carr
Cameron Isaac Chamberlain
Brady Bickford Clark
Zachary Joseph Cobis
Brandon James Cole
Josey Delia Curley
Lara Davalle
Melody Ann Davies
Rhiannon Elizabeth Day
Camryn Anne Dembiec
Colton James Dery
Kaitlyn Marie Dwyer
Jarrod Alan Dyer
Michael John Eisenmann
Meredith Fay Ellis
Devin Scott Farrell
Abigael Elizabeth Fillion
Mariah Grace Finley-Gardner
Troy Woodworth Gallagher
Jennie Theresa Gannon
Alexander Quinn Goodine
Camden Ryan Gustafson
Taylor Nicole Hurst
Persephone Kaela Knipping
William Francis Lacey V
Emily Faith LaFrance
James Corbin Lamot
Rachel Anna Langlitz
Joseph Louis Laurendeau III
Moritz Lietz
Ashley Nicole Loureiro
Steven Christopher MacDonald
Ryan Thomas Madden
Gregory Thomas Madore
Michael Steven Maltais
Lillyan Makaila Mastine-Ingmire
Brandon Joseph McCoy
Matthew Mitchell McDonough
Margaret Rosalie McNeil
Chandler Joseph Mead
Samuel Kenneth Mercer
Ashleigh Jean Mongovan
Danny Lee Moore III
Erika Olivia Mosher
Alexander Forest Muthersbaugh
Garrett Bradley Patch
Tyler Jacob Pearson
Garrett Joseph Peaslee
Hannah Alyse Perkins
Haylee Marie Perry
Nicholas Anthony Perry
Jade Hee Pickowicz
Noah Robert Presby
Ansel Issac Randall
Joshua Bailey Raymond
James Wesley Richardson III
Michaela June Robertson
Ethan Michaud Roy
Samuel Peter Ruchti
Brianna Maria Salanitro
Olivia Rose Salesky
Emily Melissa Sanborn
Karly Marcel Sanborn
Ian Thaddeus Sanville
Carter Mitchell Segalini
Mathieu Colin Sherburne
Miaya Lynn Shurbert
Damon Michael Shute
Gwenhwyfar Marian Stracchino
Brian Henry Tremblay II
Emily Elizabeth Waite
Hannah Gabriell Rose Waite
Isaac Robert Wallace
Korey Robert Weston
Ryan Perry Witham
MacKenzie Elizabeth Yale
Kendall Hope Yuknewicz-Boisvert
Cecilia Nancy Zarella
