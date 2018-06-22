GILFORD — Members of the Gilford High School Class of 2018 are: Jenna Margaret Baumeister, Brooke Jenney Beaudet, Logan Steven Bell, Brendan Douglas Bergman, Cloe Moon Boucher, Chloe Katherine Bourgeois, Seamus Cornelius Bradford, Taryn Ann Breton, Jackson Cooper Brulotte, and Nicholas William Bugnacki;
Also, Kaitlyn Elizabeth Callahan, Brayden Austin Casella, Kaelin Alise Cegelski, John Wesley Clairmont, Kaley Rose Colby, Julianna Autumn Marie Coulstring, Sarah Ann Currier, Nicole Marie Daigneault, Julia Elizabeth Davis, and Owen Alexander Day;
Also, Lauren Elilzabeth Dean, Jakob James Deyarmond, Kevin David Dillon, Adam Cole Donnelly, Camryn Anndrea Drew, Shaun Michael Edson, Daniel Shepard Ellis, Joshua James Ellis, Thomas Allan Everson, and Sarah Carr Fillion;
Also, Sandor Joseph Gamache, Jodi Lynn Gard, Ian Buchanan Gardner, Erin Porter Gately, Anthony James Gentile, Luke Edward Glavin, Riley Davis Glover, Brenton Michael Gould, Tyler Mitchell Hanf, Jeffrey Robert Haradon, Luke Henry Harding, Olivia Emery Harris, David Scott Hart, Bailey Jean Hildreth, Cody Daniel Hodgins, Mikayla Elizabeth Homkowicz, Nathan Daniel Hudson, Tricia Laurel Ann Jarry, Samantha Marie Johnson, and Mitchell Thomas Juneau;
Also, Cassidy Jeanette Keyser, Ryan Martin Kingsbury, Samantha Read Knowles, Emily May Kordas, Jeremy Joseph LaChance, Jillian Taylor Lachapelle, Alexis Christine Lacroix, Joshua Kyle LaFrance, Kaia Rose Langathianos, and Matthew Paul Larose;
Also, Connor James Leggett, Reese Michael Maheux, Jacob William Malburne, Hali Lynn Martel, Julia Rae Mathieu, Callie Anne McGreevy, Connor James McKenna, Tyler Joseph McKinney, Beck Kendall McLean, and Joseph Edward Mercuri;
Also, Lydia Lynne Meserve, Sydney Lynne Milligan, Isabella Grace Moceri, Jacob Michael Mooney, Kasey Anne Moore, Olivia Marie Morea, Melissa Rose Moynihan, Hunter Rease Murphy, Caitlyn Marie Nash-Boucher, and Jonathan Peter Nelson;
Also, MacKenzie Rose Neuman, Micaela Paige Niskala, Laurel Jane Normandin, Patrick James O'Connor, Ethan Riley Ormes, Allyson McGuire Paige, Clay Hamilton Piper, Gabrielle Nicole Podmore, Dagan V. Dryden Poulin, and Owen Ryan Ramsey; Elizabeth May Relf, Madison Lynn Relf, Christian Yung Bin Remick, Michael Issac Richardson, Kellie Elizabeth Ryan, Joseph Peter Sawyer, Andrew Joseph Shoemaker, Travis Henry Shute, Mark Francis "Small, Jr.," and Emily Elise Smith;
Also, Aria Lee Stephan, Andrew Frank Strzepek, Lucien Robert Therrien, Seamus Timothy Therrien, Kendra Rebecca Tibbals, Olivia Rose Trindade, Kelli Suzanne Vieten, Michael Alexander Walk, Ethan Thomas Warren, and Christopher Robert Weimann;
Also, Michael Joseph Wernig, Cameron Stephen White, Carly Jill White, Christian Nathan Workman, Sophia Juliette Wrobel, and Michele Cierra Helen Young.
