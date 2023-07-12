Tattered flags

Gilford High School students who worked on the tattered American Flag collection boxes for Humble Grunt Works from left, Gunnar Marvel, Ryder McKay, Natalie Clay, Andrew Mini, Declan Angle and Elijah Moneysmith. (Courtesy photo)

GILFORD — Gilford High School students recently completed three boxes for the collection of worn and tattered American flags. Teachers at GHS were approached by the organization known as Humble Grunt Work, through June Boutwell, to construct the boxes. Humble Grunt Work’s mission is to recognize and honor every NH Veteran and “leave no one behind.”

According to the U.S. Department of Veteran’s Affairs, “Guidelines for Display of the Flag,” “when the flag is worn-out or otherwise no longer a fitting emblem for display, it should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.” Humble Grunt Work was seeking a way to collect these tattered flags in order to destroy them in a dignified manner.

