Gilford High School students who worked on the tattered American Flag collection boxes for Humble Grunt Works from left, Gunnar Marvel, Ryder McKay, Natalie Clay, Andrew Mini, Declan Angle and Elijah Moneysmith. (Courtesy photo)
GILFORD — Gilford High School students recently completed three boxes for the collection of worn and tattered American flags. Teachers at GHS were approached by the organization known as Humble Grunt Work, through June Boutwell, to construct the boxes. Humble Grunt Work’s mission is to recognize and honor every NH Veteran and “leave no one behind.”
According to the U.S. Department of Veteran’s Affairs, “Guidelines for Display of the Flag,” “when the flag is worn-out or otherwise no longer a fitting emblem for display, it should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.” Humble Grunt Work was seeking a way to collect these tattered flags in order to destroy them in a dignified manner.
Photos of collection boxes were found online and engineering and technology teacher Dan Caron asked CAD student, Andrew Mini, if he could draw a set of plans for the boxes. With a complete set of drawings, the required materials were identified and teacher Steve O’Riordan, from the business department, was approached concerning funding. Business classes will frequently form small companies to raise money for charity and O’Riordan was quick to lend support to this project. Material design students Gunnar Marvel and Elijah Moneysmith completed the construction work while their classmates, Natalie Clay, Ryder McKay and Declan Angle took care of sealing joints and priming the cases. Finally ready for a finish paint job, the cases were delivered to the art department where, under the direction of teacher Laura Weed, students Marshall Gallant, Brock Bowe, Kassie Guard and Sidney Bartlett completed the work.
Humble Grunt Work (humblegruntwork.org) will rotate these collection boxes around various stores in the Lakes Region. The first was placed at Overhead Doors in Meredith and collected a few tattered flags in only a couple days. Other collection boxes were placed at the Center Harbor and Gilford Fire Departments. Any local business wishing to participate and host a collection box should contact June Boutwell at jboutwell2020@gmail.com or contact Humble Grunt Work at 603) 520-4621.
