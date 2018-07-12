GILFORD — Gilford High School recently announced the names of students who earned recognition on the school's third trimester honor roll.
Grade 9
High Honors: Gerron Belanger, Blake Bolduc, Tyler Browne, Peter Christensen, Bridgette Dahl, Annabelle Eisenmann, Andrew Flanders, Alyssa Gosselin, Kendall Jones, Mae Kenny, Harrison Laflamme, Jennifer Laurendeau, Kayla Loureiro, Brayden McDonald, Madyson McDonald, Stevie McSharry, Kaelan O’Connor, Carson Ormes, Kathryn Osburn, Catherine Pingol, Sofia Sawyer, Bethany Tanner, Charles Townsend, and Kenaniah Valentine.
Honors: Alexander Berube, Christian Blais, Ian Bond, Rachael Bradstreet, Kyle Brent, Alexander Cheek, Jack Christensen, Kayla Cisneros, Caroline Dean, Grace Denney, Chandler Green, Ashley Hart, Jacquelyn Jaran, Madison Lemire, Jack McLean, Leilani McMath, Katalyna Mitchell, Jacqueline Nash, Atyra Perry, Serena Pugh, Emma Ramsey, Lindsey Sanderson, Hilda Servin, Grace Shoemaker, Elizabeth Swarthout, Emma Tierno, and Jordan Witham.
Grade 10
High Honors: Cody Boucher, Alysha Burton, Myranda Byars, Jillian Cookinham, Katiana Gamache, Benjamin Gardiner, Laurel Gingrich, Taylor Hurst, Ramsey Landry, Sophie Leggett, Sydney Lehr, Kolbi Plante, Maxwell Stephan, Connor Sullivan, Ian Taylor, Elena Uicker, Abigail Warren, Colton Workman, and Molly Wrobel.
Honors: Jack Brown, Erica Cao, Jaiden Carter, Adin Cisneros, Brianna Costa, Jenna DeLucca, Samuel Drew, Madison Eastman, Naomi Eldridge, Brianna Fraser, Natalie Fraser, Michelle Gallant, Shannon Gately, Baylee Gill, Samantha Holland, Kayleigh Houston, Lucy Jude, Gwendalynn Knipping, Kyla Mercier, Grace Nason, Jillian Palisi, Rachael Shute, Joshua Testa, Jaylin Tully, Breanna Vezina, and Joseph Voivod.
Grade 11
High Honors: Nicole Berube, Melody Davies, Rhiannon Day, Camryn Dembiec, Michael Eisenmann, Abigael Fillion, Troy Gallagher, Ashley Loureiro, Gregory Madore, Michael Maltais, Matthew McDonough, Gwenhwyfar Stracchino, and Emily Waite.
Honors: Alexis Boisvert, Kendall Boisvert, Brandon Cole, Josey Curley, Meredith Ellis, Mariah Gardner, Rachel Langlitz, Margaret McNeil, Samuel Mercer, Noah Presby, Ansel Randall, Brian TremblayII, Hannah Waite, and Cecilia Zarella.
Grade 12
High Honors: Brendan Bergman, Taryn Breton, Kaitlyn Callahan, Brayden Casella, Kaelin Cegelski, Julianna Coulstring, Julia Davis, Owen Day, Lauren Dean, Camryn Drew, Shaun Edson, Sandor Gamache, Erin Gately, Tyler Hanf, Luke Harding, Olivia Harris, David Hart, Samantha Knowles, Emily Kordas, Jillian Lachapelle, Kaia Langathianos, Connor Leggett, Jacob Malburne, Isabella Moceri, Olivia Morea, Jonathan Nelson, Micaela Niskala, Laurel Normandin, Gabrielle Podmore, Elizabeth Relf, Madison Relf, Andrew Shoemaker, Aria Stephan, Olivia Trindade, Ethan Warren, Christian Workman, Sophia Wrobel, and Michele Young.
Honors: Jenna Baumeister, Brooke Beaudet, Cloe Boucher, Jackson Brulotte, John Clairmont, Sarah Currier, Nicole Daigneault, Daniel Ellis, Sarah Fillion, Riley Glover, Jeffrey Haradon, Bailey Hildreth, Mitchell Juneau, Cassidy Keyser, Alexis Lacroix, Matthew Larose, Callie McGreevy, Lydia Meserve, Sydney Milligan, Melissa Moynihan, Caitlyn Nash-Boucher, Patrick O’Connor, Owen Ramsey, Christian Remick, Travis Shute, Seamus Therrien, Christopher Weimann, Michael Wernig, and Carly White.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.