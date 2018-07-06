LACONIA — The Gilford Hannaford supermarket has selected Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center as the beneficiary of its Hannaford Helps Reusable Bag Program for the month of July. The Hannaford Helps Reusable Bag Program launched in October 2015 and is designed to support local non-profits through the sale of the reusable Community Bags. For every reusable Community Bag purchased at the Gilford Hannaford during the entire month of July, Prescott Farm will receive a $1 donation.
“We are so pleased that the Gilford Hannaford has selected us as the July recipient of the Hannaford Helps promotion,” said Lissa Mascio, Development and Communications Director at Prescott Farm. “Our mission here at Prescott Farm is to connect people to nature, and open the door for everyone to explore and preserve the natural world. Sustainability is a large part of that mission, so what better promotion than to partner with one of our local grocery stores in the sale of reusable bags. We are so pleased that the management at the Gilford Hannaford values our mission as much as we do, and is working to support it in this way.”
Mascio said that Prescott Farm would love to raise $200 during the month of July, which woud be 200 bags sold. She said that if even a small portion of their members, donors, campers, preschoolers and public program participants stop by the Gilford Hannaford and buys just one bag, Prescott Farm will easily meet this goal.
For more information on the Hannaford Helps Reusable Bag Program, visit hannaford.bags4mycause.com.
