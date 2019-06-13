LACONIA — It was a week-long celebration at Lakes Region Community College, as students celebrated milestones including the 50th annual commencement ceremony, held May 18. One hundred seventy four students received degrees in 25 disciplines, including automotive, business, culinary, hospitality management, electrical, fire science, liberal arts, and nursing. “This is a time to celebrate the accomplishments of our students, and I am proud of the hard work and commitment they have shown to their futures,” said Larissa Baia, Ph.D., president of the college.
Baia awarded the Valedictorian’s award to Matthew Abel Dillon of Hebron. Dillon graduated with an associate of science degree in computer technologies, and plans to attend Plymouth State University in the fall. Savanna Brunelle of Gilford, a liberal arts student, was recognized with the Student of the Year award for her contributions to the college. Brunelle served as president of the Student Senate and will also be attending Plymouth State University in the fall. Keith Fletcher of New Durham, associate professor of electrical technologies, was awarded Teacher of the Year, a designation voted upon by the student body.
Other celebrations were an academic awards dinner, a senior breakfast honoring graduates, and recognition ceremonies celebrating the pinning of nursing students, and students and industry partners for the General Motors ASEP program.
Twenty-four students were recognized at the President’s Awards for Excellence banquet, and three scholarships were awarded. Richard Underbakke, Ph.D., interim vice president of academic and student affairs, said, “Scholarship recipients have the opportunity to receive, to interact, and to thank their donors for their support. The academic departments and programs have a venue for recognizing the achievements of their students for accomplishments that may but don’t necessarily have to do with grade point average. The evening means a lot to the faculty. They get to ‘show off’ their best and brightest proteges, to the campus community in an annual reminder that while we teach classes to rooms full of students, each is an individual with a unique story.”
Eleven nursing students were recognized in a pinning ceremony. Upon graduation, each student will be eligible to sit for the state licensure exam, and be able to work as an registered nurse once they pass. “We’re incredibly proud of the accomplishments of our students,” said Nursing Department Chair Martha Pasquali. “While most of the graduates have been offered positions, we anticipate everyone being employed once they have passed the licensure exam.”
Students in the General Motors Automotive Service Educational Program were recognized for their accomplishments at a luncheon. The sponsoring dealerships were recognized and thanked for their support of the program. Jamie Decato, department chair of transportation technologies, stressed the importance of automotive skills in today’s technologically-driven and rapidly changing world, saying, “The advancements in automotive technology today are incredible. It will be students like you who will lead the next generation. I encourage you all to get active and get involved.”
For more information about Lakes Region Community College, visit www.lrcc.edu.
