Gilford — Gilford Got Lunch is now accepting registrations for its 2019 / 2020 School Year Weekend Program. All families must register for School Year Weekend Program even if you were already registered for summer program. Families can register for the school year weekend program by visiting the Gilford Got Lunch website (www.gilfordgotlunch.com).
Positive Impact
This is the sixth year Gilford Got Lunch has offered the school year weekend program. Many students have benefited from Gilford Got Lunch programs. Gilford Got Lunch is committed to providing healthy lunches to school-aged children both during the summer and weekends during school year.
Gilford Got Lunch provides soups, peanut butter, pasta, pasta sauce, canned tuna and chicken, and cereal throughout the school year.
We typically feed 35 – 45 students weekly over the course of the school year.
Gilford Got Lunch Availability
Gilford Got Lunch provides bags distributed on Fridays via the school nurse’s offices. Extra food is provided over vacation time periods. Distribution will begin the first week of October.
Gilford Got Lunch is available to all students in the Gilford School District who ask for help.
The school year weekend program spans the gap between school lunch on Friday and school breakfast on Monday.
If you are interested in more information about the Gilford Got Lunch program, visit our website at www.gilfordgotlunch.com
